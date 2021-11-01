Former Bedford student's movie wins award at Toronto Film Festival

Filmmaker Matthew Jolaosho has won Best Drama for this film Battle Within at the Nollywood film festival in Toronto, Canada.

Matthew’s work was filmed in Nigeria pre-Covid while he studied at Bedford, and is about men hiding their mental health problems.

It was entered into the Nollywood awards and he was able to travel to Toronto and collect it at the end of October.

Matthew Jolaosho

Matthew - a former Bedford College and University of Bedfordshire student - said: “I can believe his is happening for my first feature film.

"I would like to thank my tutor Sean Doyle and all at Bedford College for their amazing support."

Matthew who is Nigerian and British, has great hopes for the overseas market via Nollywood, as the Nigerian film industry is called.