Former Bedford pupils take on Three Peaks Challenge in memory of former schoolmate

Castle Newnham School is supporting a group of former pupils who are tackling the Three Peaks Challenge in memory of a friend who took his own life in 2019.

This month they are setting off for Scotland in a minibus lent by the school to raise money for mental health charity MIND

Liam Taylor, one of the group, said: “Although we knew that Andy was suffering with some mental health issues, for the people who knew and loved him, this was obviously a massive shock.

The former Castle Newnham School pupils

“Mental illness and the stigma surrounding it is a big issue for men of a certain age in this country, and as Andy's friends we wanted to find a way to do something to help with this issue in any way we could.