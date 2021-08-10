Former Bedford pupils take on Three Peaks Challenge in memory of former schoolmate
They aim to raise money for mental health charity
Castle Newnham School is supporting a group of former pupils who are tackling the Three Peaks Challenge in memory of a friend who took his own life in 2019.
This month they are setting off for Scotland in a minibus lent by the school to raise money for mental health charity MIND
Liam Taylor, one of the group, said: “Although we knew that Andy was suffering with some mental health issues, for the people who knew and loved him, this was obviously a massive shock.
“Mental illness and the stigma surrounding it is a big issue for men of a certain age in this country, and as Andy's friends we wanted to find a way to do something to help with this issue in any way we could.
“What we came up with was the Three Peaks Challenge. This involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland (Ben Nevis), Wales (Snowdon) and England (Scafell Pike) in the space of 24 hours in order to raise money and awareness. Mind, do wonderful work with supporting those with mental health issues and suicide prevention.”