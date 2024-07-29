Former Bedford High School classrooms could be converted to flats
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application to convert 3 and 5 The Crescent, Bedford, into nine one-bedroom flats.
The applicants said if approved, the scheme will help Bedford “achieve its commitment” to Bedford Borough Council’s Housing Strategy 2021-2026 and Local Plan 2050.
As well as “breathing fresh life” into a conservation area, adding that much of The Crescent now provided “good quality” apartments.
The applicants said the was previously used up to 2011 as classrooms for the Bedford High School, with the most recent use being adult education and supporting facilities. Adding, “since then has had little demand due to the age of the building”.
The application states that the intention is not to make any alterations to the existing site frontage.
Due to limited space around the building there will not be any on-site car parking, the applicant said that due to the site’s location the use of private cars is “not considered to be necessary”.
And suggested that season tickets for the nearby car parks of Allhallows, Queen Street and Adelaide Square could be bought.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01421/FUL.
The overall expiry date is Friday, August 23, 2024. Plans to convert 7 The Crescent to flats (24/01038/FUL) were approved earlier in July.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.