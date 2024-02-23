Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 70-year-old grandad who left school with four O-levels has graduated from the University of Bristol, despite losing much of his eyesight during his degree.

Former editor of the Bedfordshire Times series Paul Deal was halfway through his master’s (MA) in history when his vision began to blur while he was walking the dog.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thinking nothing of it, he considered ringing an optician for advice. But at 2am the next day, Paul would be heading into theatre, where an eye surgeon sought to halt an infection that was rapidly travelling through his right eye.

Paul Deal in 1984 when he was editor of the Bedfordshire Times series

The father-of-three said: “It was a traumatic time. After another operation the next day I was told I might not get my sight back. I thought ‘what the hell am I going to do about my MA now?’”

Paul was left with around 20 per cent vision in his right eye and not much more in his left. He deferred his History MA by a year as he made frequent visits to Bristol Eye Hospital and investigated assistive technology to aid reading, after struggling with a magnifying lens.

Paul returned to his studies, only to suffer a spate of nose bleeds so severe that he ended up in A&E three times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laser eye surgery on his left eye returned some of Paul’s sight. Still unable to drive, Paul would take two trains and a bus to get to university.

Paul Deal / University of Bristol

Despite this, he struggled on and finished his mammoth 15,000 word dissertation.

Paul said: “I’d always loved the idea of going back to education. Growing up in east London and Essex I never thought I’d go to university. Never. None of my family had gone and I was just completely focused on becoming a journalist.”

He graduated in front of his wife, Diana and youngest daughter, Rebecca.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now living in Wiltshire, he said: “It’s been a heck of a time and I’m very proud to be graduating.

“I would love to think that someone who’s stopped working might see my story and consider becoming a student.”

While studying for A-Levels – including one in history – Paul got a summer job as an editorial messenger boy on the Basildon-based Evening Echo. Spotting a big story that the newsroom had overlooked got him noticed by the editor, who offered him a position as their first trainee reporter.

Over a 40 year career Paul Deal worked for the Luton Leader, Buckinghamshire Advertiser Series, Bedfordshire Times Series, Northamptonshire Evening Telegraph and Bath Evening Chronicle. He spent 15 years at the BBC, producing national news bulletins, and later worked as a communications officer for Wiltshire Police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After retirement he enrolled on a University of Bristol history short course, which aimed to help mature students progress to a full degree.

Paul has a particular interest in the English Civil Wars, Irish history and Bristol’s role in the slave trade.