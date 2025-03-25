Food hygiene ratings: Here are the latest for Bedford's restaurants and takeaways

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has posted its latest food hygiene ratings and it’s good news for every Bedford business.

Most restaurants and takeaways have scored really well – with only a couple given a three rating. And all that means is FSA inspectors are generally satisfactory by their hygiene standards.

RATED 5 – Burger King, Interchange Retail Park, Kempston – inspected on February 27

RATED 5 – Dougal's Kitchen @ The Flowerpot, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on February 26

All inspected restaurants and cafes have scored well this time around. Is your favourite one of them?

RATED 5 – La Terrazza, Ram Yard, Bedford – inspected on February 26

RATED 5 – Sunbeam Cafe & Xpress Catering, Sunbeam Road, Kempston – inspected on February 20

RATED 5 – Dadaji’s, Castle Lane, Bedford – inspected on February 19

RATED 5 – ROCA, Castle Lane, Bedford – inspected on February 19

RATED 5 – Bickels Yard Cafe at Robinson Pool, Park Avenue, Bedford – inspected on February 18

RATED 5 – Lakeside Kitchen at Riverside Lawn Tennis Club, Goldington Road, Bedford – inspected on February 18

RATED 5 – McDonalds, High Street, Bedford – inspected on February 6

RATED 5 – Mangal BBQ, Springfield Centre, Kempston – inspected on March 5

RATED 5 – Oh My Cod, Fenlake Road, Bedford – inspected on February 27

RATED 5 – Best Pizza, Bromham Road, Bedford – inspected on February 24

RATED 4 – The Café Grill, Bunyan Road, Kempston – inspected on January 21

RATED 4 – The Cottage Bakery, High Street, Kempston – inspected on January 27

RATED 4 – La Pinata, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – inspected on January 29

RATED 4 – The Giddy Goat at The Garage, High Street, Riseley – inspected on February 5

RATED 4 – W&H Peacock Auction House, Wallis Way, Bedford – inspected on February 10

RATED 3 – Millennium Kebab, High Street, Bedford – inspected on January 29

RATED 3 – The Spice Tree at The Fordham Arms, Templars Way, Sharnbrook – inspected on February 10

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

