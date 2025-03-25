Food hygiene ratings: Here are the latest for Bedford's restaurants and takeaways
Most restaurants and takeaways have scored really well – with only a couple given a three rating. And all that means is FSA inspectors are generally satisfactory by their hygiene standards.
RATED 5 – Burger King, Interchange Retail Park, Kempston – inspected on February 27
RATED 5 – Dougal's Kitchen @ The Flowerpot, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on February 26
RATED 5 – La Terrazza, Ram Yard, Bedford – inspected on February 26
RATED 5 – Sunbeam Cafe & Xpress Catering, Sunbeam Road, Kempston – inspected on February 20
RATED 5 – Dadaji’s, Castle Lane, Bedford – inspected on February 19
RATED 5 – ROCA, Castle Lane, Bedford – inspected on February 19
RATED 5 – Bickels Yard Cafe at Robinson Pool, Park Avenue, Bedford – inspected on February 18
RATED 5 – Lakeside Kitchen at Riverside Lawn Tennis Club, Goldington Road, Bedford – inspected on February 18
RATED 5 – McDonalds, High Street, Bedford – inspected on February 6
RATED 5 – Mangal BBQ, Springfield Centre, Kempston – inspected on March 5
RATED 5 – Oh My Cod, Fenlake Road, Bedford – inspected on February 27
RATED 5 – Best Pizza, Bromham Road, Bedford – inspected on February 24
RATED 4 – The Café Grill, Bunyan Road, Kempston – inspected on January 21
RATED 4 – The Cottage Bakery, High Street, Kempston – inspected on January 27
RATED 4 – La Pinata, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – inspected on January 29
RATED 4 – The Giddy Goat at The Garage, High Street, Riseley – inspected on February 5
RATED 4 – W&H Peacock Auction House, Wallis Way, Bedford – inspected on February 10
RATED 3 – Millennium Kebab, High Street, Bedford – inspected on January 29
RATED 3 – The Spice Tree at The Fordham Arms, Templars Way, Sharnbrook – inspected on February 10
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
