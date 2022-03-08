Food bar near Bedford closes suddenly due to soaring cost of fish

Shortstown Food Bar has been forced to close with immediate effect.

The fish and chip shop - which operates out of Beauvais Square - said utility bills combined with the price of fish and other key products increasing by an eye-watering 250 per cent has forced the move.

In a post on its Facebook page it said: "It's with an extremely heavy heart that we have to announce we are closing Shortstown Food Bar with immediate effect.

It's feared a third of Britain's fish and chip shops will go out of business over the next 12 months

"Over the past 12 months we’ve seen high price increases across the board with all of our products and utility bills.

"We’ve tried our best to absorb as much of these increases as we can without having to pass them on to our customers.

"However the latest increases within the industry has seen the price of fish and other key products we use increase by 250 per cent.

"This would mean we would have to increase our regular cod price from £6.20 to £10+ and this is something that just didn’t sit right with us & equally could never expect customers to pay them kind of prices."

The reason for the rise is due to a large percentage of cod coming from Russia.

The Shortstown Food Bar added: "Last week saw the last fishing vessel return from the Russian waters with limited stock, leaving shops scrambling for whatever produce is available driving prices to an all-time high."

