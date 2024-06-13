Fly-tipping traced back to Bedford property renovation results in fines and penalties totalling nearly £3k

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Almost £3k in fines has been handed out after a large fly-tip was traced back to a property renovation in Bedford.

Central Bedfordshire Council has issuing a warning over ensuring waste is collected and disposed of by licensed professionals following the incident on the A1 at Beeston.

The council received a report of a fly-tipping incident involving a van load of waste dumped on the northbound slip road of the A1 in Beeston on December 7, 2022.

Following an investigation the waste was traced back to Apex Property Services LLP, a company engaged in renovation work on a property in Bedford.

The fly-tipping incident was traced back to a Bedford property renovation.

The investigation revealed Apex Property Services LLP had difficulty arranging skips for the removal of waste created by the renovation. As a result, they enlisted Mr Slaine Caulfield of Windmill Close, Bedford, to manage the waste disposal. At the time, Mr Caulfield was abroad, and he delegated the task to Mr Sayed Shah of Melbourne Street, Bedford, who in turn, hired another individual to remove the waste, which was subsequently fly-tipped.

However, no waste transfer notes or invoices were provided, and neither Mr Caulfield nor Mr Shah conducted the necessary due diligence enquires to ensure the waste was disposed of lawfully.

Mr Caulfield and Mr Shah attended Luton Magistrates Court and both pleaded guilty to breaching Section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, which sets out the legal duty of care required for the proper disposal of waste.

Mr Caulfield was fined £1,041, with additional costs of £665 and a victim surcharge of £416. Mr Shah was fined £616, with additional costs of £665 and a victim surcharge of £246.

Apex Property Services LLP, acknowledging the circumstances and their involvement, accepted a £600 fixed penalty notice for failing to produce a transfer note for the waste.