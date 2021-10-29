Fly-tipper fined £800 after dumping waste NEXT TO recycling bins in Bedford

A fly-tipper has been fined after dumping waste right next to the the recycling bins in Ford End Road.

A large quantity of clothing, furniture and other household waste was ditched on the weekend of October. 16 and 17.

Queen's Park councillors were alerted to this as well as further fly-tipping by Westbourne Road Park, and reported it to the Enviro Crime and Pest Control Team at Bedford Borough Council.

Fly-tipping in Queen's Park

The Enviro Crime officers liaised with the CCTV monitoring team who had recorded one vehicle used twice leaving the majority of the waste.

The rubbish was removed on Tuesday by the council and evidence was found which linked it to an address.

The vehicle keeper was traced via DVLA and two FPNs for fly tipping were issued, totalling £800.

Councillor Nesreen Akhtar said: “Fly-tipping is dangerous, detrimental to the area, and completely unnecessary given the facilities provided by the council at the Household Waste Recycling Centre, where you now don’t even need to book an appointment.

"Our thanks to all the council officers involved for their swift removal of the mess, and for identifying the culprits.”

Councillor Mohammed Masud added: “Councillors and residents of Queen’s Park are working hard to keep it a pleasant place to live that we can all be proud of, and anyone caught fly-tipping will be fined.