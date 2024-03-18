Fly-tipper fined £400 after dumping waste NEXT TO street bin in Bedford's Queen's Park

The waste dumped alongside a street bin in Old Ford End Road (Picture: Bedford Borough Council/@BedfordTweets)

A fly-tipper has been fined after dumping waste right next to a street bin on Old Ford End Road.

The council’s environment crime officers made the discovery on March 6 – and managed to track down the offender who was given a fixed penalty notice of £400. They paid it promptly at the discounted amount of £300 for early payment.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bedford Borough Council said: “There is no excuse for littering or fly-tipping, if you have more waste than will fit in your wheelie bin you can take it to the Household Waste Recycling Centre on Barker's Lane or pay for it to be collected by a licensed waste carrier.

“Fly-tipping can damage our natural habitats, pose health risks, and create an eyesore for local communities. The cost of cleaning up after fly-tippers is an unnecessary burden on taxpayers and we will continue to raise awareness that it is criminal and unacceptable.

"We also offer a chargeable bulky waste collection service for items that are too large for your regular household waste and recycling collections, if you receive council tax support you may be entitled to a 50% reduction in the price of this service.