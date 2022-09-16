Floral tributes left in Bedford following The Queen’s death to be removed day after State funeral

Floral tributes in memory of The Queen will be removed from Russell Park on Tuesday, September 20, following Her Majesty’s State funeral on Monday.

The Book of Condolence will also be closed.

Dave Hodgson, Mayor of Bedford Borough, said: “Following the death of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we have all been moved by the floral and individual tributes.

“We have been continually maintaining the tributes, but due to the end of National Mourning we will be removing them on Tuesday, September, 20 following a blessing from the Bishop of Bedford.”

All memorabilia, cards and individual messages will be kept safely, and the flowers will be turned into compost to be used at a dedicated site.