Flooding possible in Bedford warns Environment Agency as two alerts issued
The agency says that river levels are rising steadily in response to yesterday evening’s rainfall, and that flooding is possible today.
The stretch of the Middle River Great Ouse that is most at risk is from Roxton to Newport Pagnell.
An alert is also in place for Riseley Brook in Bedford Borough, with the agency saying river levels are falling but remain high downstream following last night’s rainfall.
The areas most at risk are around the Riseley Brook from Riseley to Pertenhall.
Although further rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours, the Environment Agency say they are not expecting the situations in any of these areas to escalate.
It is urging the public to take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and to not put themselves in unnecessary danger.
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place covering Bedford from 3pm this afternoon (Friday) until 6am on Sunday December 8, due to strong winds associated with Storm Darragh, which could lead to some disruption and damage.