Flooding at Bedford Corn Exchange forces last minute cancellation of Dara O Briain show

Staff said it would be “unsafe” for the show to continue
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 20:26 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 20:48 BST
People are turned away from the Corn Exchange and inset, a tweet from Dara O Briain reveals the flooding insidePeople are turned away from the Corn Exchange and inset, a tweet from Dara O Briain reveals the flooding inside
Flooding at Bedford Corn Exchange forced the last-minute cancellation of tonight’s (June 22) Dara O Briain show.

A video shared by the comedian on Twitter showed water pouring through the ceiling. He tweeted: “Bedford! This was the sound and lighting control room in the Corn Exchange about 15 minutes ago, so we’ve had to cancel the show tonight. We will try to re-arrange so keep in touch with the venue!”

Staff at the venue were turning people away at the door as they turned up to see the performance – explaining that part of the auditorium had flooded, tripping the electrics and making it ‘unsafe’ for the show to continue.

But they were unable to say how long the venue would be closed, as a damage assessment was under way.

And they told people that no one would lose their money, with the theatre due to reach out to anyone who had bought tickets to the sold-out show with information about a rescheduled date.

The comedian had been due to perform at the Corn Exchange as part of his So, Where Were We? tour.

