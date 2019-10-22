Floating homes go on sale at Bedford's Priory Marina

Do you see the appeal of living life on the open water, but want something a bit more luxurious and spacious than a barge?

Then perhaps these state-of-the-art floating homes may be for you, as they have just gone for sale at Priory Marina, on the banks of the River Great Ouse

What do you think? Email editorial@timesandcitizen.co.uk

Each property has a stylish open plan living area, a fully-fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms, and a wraparound outside terrace.

They also come with a long manufacturer’s warranty.

Steve de Polo, CEO of British Waterways Marinas Ltd, said: “We’re incredibly excited by the launch of our new floating homes at Priory Marina.

"These homes have been built to the highest possible specification, delivering a very low carbon footprint, low energy bills and a fantastic way of life. If you have ever dreamed of life on the water without the responsibilities of owning or maintaining a boat, a floating home is the answer to your dream”

The floating homes start at £230,000. For more information visit www.bwml.co.uk/floating-homes/