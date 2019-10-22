Floating homes go on sale at Bedford's Priory Marina

Do you see the appeal of living life on the open water, but want something a bit more luxurious and spacious than a barge?
Then perhaps these state-of-the-art floating homes may be for you, as they have just gone for sale at Priory Marina, on the banks of the River Great Ouse
Each property has a stylish open plan living area, a fully-fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms, and a wraparound outside terrace.
They also come with a long manufacturer’s warranty.
Steve de Polo, CEO of British Waterways Marinas Ltd, said: “We’re incredibly excited by the launch of our new floating homes at Priory Marina.
"These homes have been built to the highest possible specification, delivering a very low carbon footprint, low energy bills and a fantastic way of life. If you have ever dreamed of life on the water without the responsibilities of owning or maintaining a boat, a floating home is the answer to your dream”
The floating homes start at £230,000. For more information visit www.bwml.co.uk/floating-homes/