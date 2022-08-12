Flitwick woman swims the Channel in memory of grandmother

Flitwick woman Zoe Green spent 17 hours on a solo swim across the Channel at the weekend to raise more than £5,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK in memory of her grandmother.

Zoe, 35 – who spent two years training for her epic swim – set out from Dover at 4am on Sunday and finally stepped ashore in France just before 10pm that night.

It’s the second time she has swum the Channel. The first time in August 2019 was part of a five-person relay team which raised more than £10,000 for Autism Bedfordshire.

Zoe Green has so far raised more than £5,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK

The former Redborne School said: “This time I am helping to fund life-changing dementia treatment, something very close to my heart because my nanna died of the disease and another family member has been diagnosed with it.”

Zoe spent 17 hours on the solo swim across the Channel