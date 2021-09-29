Flitwick swimmer gets some pointers from Olympic medallist

One young Flitwick youngster got the chance of a lifetime when he met Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

Harry Rowson from Flitwick Dolphins Swimming Club joined the gold medallist on his AP Race Clinic Tour 2021.

The day was separated into three parts for the swimmers with a separate session just for parents.

Harry Rowson

The first session was land training with Rob Norman, who is Adam's gym coach.

The next was based around the mental side of racing.

And the third session - probably the most exciting for Harry - was in the swimming pool where he trained for 45 minutes with Adam‘s swim partner, Ed Baxter.

At Tokyo 2020 earlier tjis year, multi-medal winning Adam took home two golds and a silver to add to his collection.