Flitwick Scouts take to the river to steer narrowboat along the Grand Union Canal

Scouts were having some fun on the river when they had the opportunity to steer a 72-foot long narrowboat on a weekend long adventure.

The eight members of Flitwick Scouts had the chance to steer the narrowboat in and out of locks and under some bridges - and were delighted to see the event take place after ithad been postponed three times.

The youngsters set out from Leighton Buzzard and navigated their way along the Grand Union Canal to Campbell Marina in Milton Keynes, getting the chance to take part in every activity on the boat from navigating to cooking.

The following day they started the return journey, returning on Sunday evening.

Edmund Jarrett said: “The best part of the weekend was steering the boat around some of the bends and trying to avoid the banks and trees.”

Adult volunteer Nicky Taylor added: “It’s amazing how quickly the Scouts gained the confidence to steer the boat and worked as a team getting the boat into and out of the locks.”

Lead volunteer for the Group Darren Reeve said: “It’s great to see Beavers, (boys and girls aged six to eight), Cubs (boys and girls aged eight to 10) and Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) back face to face again.

"The last 18 months have been difficult, but we’ve risen to the challenge and our numbers are now back to what they were before the pandemic started. All of the sections have got some amazing programmes planned for the next few months.”

He added, “The activities on the programme include air activities badge, making bird feeders, map reading, paddle boarding, pioneering, rope making, science experiments and team building.

You can find further information about Flitwick Scouts online.

1. Picking some tasty blackberries

2. Steering the narrowboat

3. Mooring the narrowboat

4. Adam has a go at steering