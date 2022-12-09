Scouts and leaders from Flitwick Scout Group presenting bird boxes to Manor Park Public Realm Team

Flitwick Scout Group joined forces with the local town council to help local wildlife by building bird boxes to be put up in the local woodland.

The scouts built over 40 bird houses for distribution around Flitwick, with Flitwick Town Council agreeing to install some of these in Manor Park as part of their Parkland Management Plan.

Darren Bushby and Vincent Vass of the Public Realm Team met up with some of the Scouts and leaders to talk about their work within the park and to receive their bird boxes.

Darren said: “Incorporating the boxes into the park will increase the possibilities of further enhancing the nesting qualities of the park.”

Group Scout Leader, Darren Reeve thanked the FTC and Public Realm Team for getting behind the Scouts efforts and showing them that their hard work will make a difference to local wildlife.

Scout volunteer Sophie said: “It is wonderful to see the Scouts' hard work being supported by the council and to see the Scouts engaging with environmentalissues in such a positive and practical way. It is amazing what can be achieved when we work together to empower these young people.”

Flitwick Scout Group currently runs 11 sections: two Squirrel Dreys, three Beaver Colonies at Flitwick plus a fourth colony at Barton, three Cub Packs and two Scout Troops – that’s well over 200 members.

Despite all of this, they still have over 100 young people on their waiting list to join so are activity looking for new volunteers for all sections, and for other background roles, so that they can expand and provide great experiences for more young people.

