Here's a glimpse into the exciting adventures the young people have undertaken.

The youngest members, Squirrel Scouts (ages 4 and 5), have delved into the wonders of the great outdoors. From beginning navigation skills to walking locally, they've learned the art of bark rubbing, transforming ordinary walks into sensory adventures.

The Beaver Scouts (ages 6 and 7) have been busy bees, immersing themselves in the natural world. They embarked on a nature walk, explored the mysteries of wildlife through a fascinating nature mobile, and even had an enlightening talk about hedgehogs. A visit to the local church added a touch of cultural richness to their adventures.

Scouts with rucksacks in the Countryside

For the Cub Scouts (ages 8 to 10 and a half), the term was all about hands-on learning. They conducted exciting experiments, received insights from local law enforcement during a visit from the local community police team, and honed their emergency aid skills. Not to forget their adventurous spirit, the Cubs engineered mini rafts in pioneering projects, and learnt a host of new skills. Some of Cubs attended a water activity day where they took part in sailing, paddle boarding and canoeing. Katie Jellis, one of the Cubs attending, said “I liked sailing the best – I had not done that before. The whole day was really fun!”

Scouts (ages 10 and a half to 14), the seasoned adventurers, took their skills to new heights. They navigated the world of geocaching, practiced the craft of woodcarving, and mastered the ancient art of firelighting. To top it off, they had an awe-inspiring visit from a model aircraft club, broadening their horizons and sparking imaginations. Some of the more experienced Scouts went on an Expedition camp one weekend where they went on a two day hike (following a route they had planned), carrying their tents and food with them. One of the Scouts on the Expedition, Ruby Akroyd, reported “it was a long walk, but we had a good time. We planned our route and meals and cooked them ourselves”.

Each activity not only honed practical skills but also instilled a sense of camaraderie and respect for the environment. Flitwick Scout Group continues to be a beacon of learning, growth, and community spirit, shaping young minds into future leaders.

The group recently held a quiz night, and community coffee morning during Flitwick Market; both were resounding a successes, thanks to the incredible support of our community. While these events have concluded, the fundraising efforts to upgrade the groups meeting place are gaining momentum.

Cub Scouts watching an experiment

The demand for places in the two existing Scout Troops at Flitwick remains high, and the group are actively seeking dedicated volunteers to meet this demand with the aim to set up a third Scout troop on a Tuesday. All volunteers involvement can make a lasting impact on the lives of young Scouts in our community, if you’re interested in volunteering (previous experience as a Scout not required) please email the group directly on [email protected].