The youngest members, the Squirrel Scouts (ages 4 and 5), have been busy as bees, crafting bird feeders to encourage wildlife in their gardens. They also learnt about and celebrated Lunar New Year, and enjoyed pancakes.

Moving up the ranks, the Beaver Scouts (ages 6 and 7) have embarked on thrilling adventures, conquering climbing challenges and showcasing their creativity through Lego building. Like their younger counterparts, they too marked Lunar New Year and indulged in delicious pancake delights.

Meanwhile, the Cub Scouts (ages 8 to 10 ½) delved into the world of construction with Lego projects and savoured the taste of freshly baked pizzas. Alongside their celebrations for Lunar New Year, they've been fostering teamwork and imagination.

Not to be outdone, the Scouts (ages 10 ½ to 14) have been honing their survival skills with pioneering activities and mastering the art of fire-lighting. Thanks to a generous grant from the local Co-op, the group has acquired new fire pits, enhancing their outdoor experiences.

Navigation exercises have also kept their senses sharp, ensuring they're always ready for the next adventure. Of course, they also found time to join in the pancake festivities. Scouts made a meaningful contribution to the local community by planting 100 trees within the picturesque grounds of Flitwick Nature Park.

In a testament to their commitment to both community and environment, the group is gearing up for a green initiative on 17th March. They'll be planting hedges and providing refreshments for participants in the Flitwick Town Council litter pick at Station Road field, showcasing their dedication to making a positive impact beyond their meetings.

With such a vibrant start to the year, the Flitwick Scout Group continues to embody the spirit of adventure, learning, and community engagement that lies at the heart of scouting. As they forge ahead into the rest of the year, there's no doubt that more exciting ventures await these young scouts.

To find out more, visit their website at https://www.flitwickscoutgroup.org.uk.

1 . Flitwick Scout Group enjoy a variety of activities across its various age groups Two Scouts cooking a pancake on a camping stove.

2 . Flitwick Scout Group enjoy a variety of activities across its various age groups Two Scouts fire lighting.

3 . Flitwick Scout Group enjoy a variety of activities across its various age groups Two Scouts having a go at fire lighting