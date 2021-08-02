Scouts headed to the great outdoors for a summer adventure at Bromham Camp Site.

Despite not being able to camp, the adult volunteers were determined to make sure the 135 members of Flitwick Scout Group had an unforgettable experience.

The Beaver Scouts (boys and girls aged six to eight) enjoyed muddy fun on the adventure course, archery, backwoods cooking, climbing on the bouldering wall, games and science - where they made 'screaming balloons' fired film canisters towards the sky and poked pencils through plastic bags of water... without them leaking.

Backwoods cooking was popular as the children made “camp doughnuts” made out of bread, jam, batter, sugar and then fried in a pan.

The Cub Scouts (boys and girls aged eight to 10) took part in the adventure trail, archery, athletes badge, cooking, craft and pedal carts - and each child was able to make and light their own fire then cook noodles.

The Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) were kept very busy with activities from cooking to orienteering.

Their teamwork was also put to the test in a fun activity where the youngsters had to guide a fellow Scout around an obstacle course while blindfolded.

Beaver Scout, Ben Coates said, “I wouldn’t give it 10/10, I’d give it 20/10 and it was the best Beaver activity ever. In fact, I don’t think anything will ever beat it.”

Parent Vicky Jellis said, “Thank you to everyone who made the day happen. I really enjoyed my day helping and can fully appreciate all the efforts involved. Evie and Katie had a great day and were still talking about it the following day."

Adult volunteer, Nigel Taylor added, “There are many times when Scouting brings a smile to your face. When a Cub says, ‘This is the first time I’ve lit a fire’ and then follows that a few minutes later with, ‘This is the first time I’ve cooked noodles’ then you know you are teaching them skills for life.

“Volunteering is good for you as it gets you outside, you make friends, you see people trying different activities and you know you’re having a positive impact on people in the community.”

