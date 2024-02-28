News you can trust since 1845
Flitwick Scout Group gets £11k to pay for security fencing and disabled ramp

The cash has come from the council
By Clare Turner
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:17 GMT
Flitwick Scout Group has been awarded £11,000 as part of a series of grants from Central Bedfordshire Council.

The council has given £240,000 to 12 different groups across the area.

Flitwick Scout Group’s cash will pay for security fencing and replacement doors for safety and a disabled access ramp.

Down the road, Woburn Sands Bowls Club has also been given cash from the council – £19,500 to pay for solar panels to help lower its running costs.

The grants are fully funded by the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

