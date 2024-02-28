Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flitwick Scout Group has been awarded £11,000 as part of a series of grants from Central Bedfordshire Council.

The council has given £240,000 to 12 different groups across the area.

Flitwick Scout Group’s cash will pay for security fencing and replacement doors for safety and a disabled access ramp.

Down the road, Woburn Sands Bowls Club has also been given cash from the council – £19,500 to pay for solar panels to help lower its running costs.