Flitwick Scout community join forces for hedge planting event thanks to £11k grant funding
Members of Flitwick Scout Group joined forces with parents and volunteers for a community hedge-planting event to improve the scout hut and grounds.
The planting marked the beginning of a series of improvements made possible by a £11k grant from Central Bedfordshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Community Grants programme.
The event included 80 scouts and squirrels (junior scouts) and residents, with more than 300 hawthorn, blackthorn, hazel, and beech hedges planted, significantly improving both the green spaces and biodiversity of the area. Prior to planting, Flitwick Town Council organised a litter pick with 20 bags of rubbish collected to prepare the area.
Cllr Mary Walsh, chair of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Local Partnership Group and Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive for planning and waste, said: “It was great to see so many people getting involved and supporting their local scouting group. The hedge planting event is just one of a series of planned improvements enabled by the grant funding which has already been used to install a new security fence.
“Plans are also under way to replace the doors and install a disabled access ramp to improve inclusivity and accessibility for all members of the community. These improvements will not only benefit the 250-strong scouting community but also anyone who uses the hall regularly and allows everyone to participate in scouting activities.”
Jane Lee, team member of the Falcons Cubs, who organised the planting day, added: "The engagement from our local community was brilliant with over 80 young people helping to plant our new hedges. The grant from the council means that we’ve been able to securely fence off our new outdoor space and add a substantial native hedge to improve the visual impact and biodiversity."
Darren Reeve, lead volunteer at Flitwick Scout Group, said: “Every adult in the group, whether running a section or helping behind the scenes, is a volunteer. Without them we wouldn’t be able to offer the range of amazing opportunities we are able to. We are always on the lookout for new volunteers, so if you can spare any time and would like to join a great group of volunteers please make contact via the website."