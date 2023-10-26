Flitwick RAF veteran wears new plastic-free poppy to help launch Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal

Recyclable poppy is first redesign of the iconic symbol of Remembrance

An RAF veteran from Flitwick has helped launch the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal – by proudly wearing a new plastic-free poppy.

Stacey Denyer was one of the first people to wear the new recyclable poppy which will be available to the public from today (October 26).

This year’s plastic-free poppy is the first redesign of the iconic symbol of Remembrance in a generation and is the latest in a series of designs since the poppy was first used to raise funds in 1921.

RAF veteran Stacey Denyer proudly wearing the plastic free poppy. Picture: Royal British Legion

Stacey said: “I love the new plastic-free version, but while the poppies have changed, the meaning stays the same. The poppy means so much to me as it represents the support I received and shows the Armed Forces that I care, and that the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community will never be forgotten.”

Stacey, who served for 19 years in the RAF as a Flight Sergeant, suffers with multiple sclerosis and osteoarthritis which has affected both her personal life and her service.

She said the Invictus Games gave her “something to focus on again,” commenting: “I’ve got back into powerlifting by bench pressing, which isn’t something I ever thought I could compete in on its own, but I’ve really got my motivation back again.”

The plastic-free poppy is made from 100% paper and easily recycled in household collections. The innovative new poppy design features iconic poppy shape, with a black centre embossed with ‘Poppy Appeal’, and a leaf with a crease. It no longer has a plastic stem or centre.

The Royal British Legion has been developing the plastic-free poppy for the past three years, in collaboration with expert partners, as it works to reduce its use of single-use plastic and be economical, sustainable, and less impactful to the environment.

The launch of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal marks the start of the national period of Remembrance, when the nation wears the poppy and reflects on the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces.

All funds raised from the Poppy Appeal will be used by to support serving personnel, veterans, and their families.