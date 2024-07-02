Five seriously injured following crash on the A6 near Bedford
The collision happened at 8.20pm on Wednesday (June 26) on Wilstead Hill, at the junction Chapel End Road in Houghton Conquest.
Four people were taken to hospital for serious injuries but not life-changing injuries – and a fifth person was treated for a life-changing injury.
PC Adrian Boddington, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed this incident or the events leading up to it to please get in touch. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the incident and captured any footage on a dashcam.”
Anyone with info should report it online or call police on 101 quoting 422 of 26/06.
