News you can trust since 1845

First Christmas Flea kickstarts festivities in Bedford this weekend

Don't miss the chance to get some early Christmas presents

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Fancy buying some unique Christmas presents?

Well, you’re in luck as the Bedford Flea, Affordable Art & Local Produce Market will be taking over St Paul’s Square this weekend to kickstart the town centre’s festivities.

Expect vintage goods, artists from the town, locally-grown ingredients, homemade produce and live music from Bedford-based musicians at this Sunday’s (November 13) first-ever Flea-mas.

The market is at St Paul's Square Bedford

Most Popular

The event – St Paul’s Square – runs from 10am to 3.30pm.

BedfordBedford Flea