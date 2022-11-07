First Christmas Flea kickstarts festivities in Bedford this weekend
Don't miss the chance to get some early Christmas presents
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Fancy buying some unique Christmas presents?
Well, you’re in luck as the Bedford Flea, Affordable Art & Local Produce Market will be taking over St Paul’s Square this weekend to kickstart the town centre’s festivities.
Expect vintage goods, artists from the town, locally-grown ingredients, homemade produce and live music from Bedford-based musicians at this Sunday’s (November 13) first-ever Flea-mas.
Most Popular
The event – St Paul’s Square – runs from 10am to 3.30pm.