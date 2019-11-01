Firefighters tackle huge blaze at Twinwoods Business Park in Bedford

Around 40 firefighters are at the scene of a huge blaze at Twinwoods Business Park in Bedford.

The building fire, which has been called a major incident, has reached four floors and 80 per cent of the premises has been engulfed in flames.

Beds Fire and Rescue also said a large amount of plastic cylinders were reportedly involved in the blaze.

All people in the building have been accounted for.

A fire service spokesman tweeted: "We now have eight fire engines in attendance and our crews are working hard to tackle the fire.

"If you are in the area, please follow @bedspolice guidance and stay patient as roads may be closed."

Firefighters at the scene. Credit: Beds Fire and Rescue

Road closures are now in operation in Twinwoods Road, Thurleigh Road, and Bletsoe Road while firefighters deal with the incident. Further closures are expected.

Eyewitnesses spotted 100ft flames from more than five miles away in Stevington.

One said: "We can see small explosions and it looks like it's spreading."

More to follow.

Overhead view of the blaze

Credit: Beds Fire and Rescue