Firefighters rescue man trapped in vehicle after collision near Bedford

Firefighters rescued a man from a trapped vehicle after two cars were involved in a collision this morning (Thursday, November 11).

The collision happened on Southill Road, Cardington, at around 7.40am this morning - and resulted in both cars ending up in a ditch.

Police, firefighters and the EEAST Ambulance service all attended and the road was temporarily closed while the vehicles were recovered.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines and one rescue unit attended the incident which involved two cars, both in a ditch.

"One adult male was reported as trapped in the vehicle but has been safely extricated by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Crews have now left the scene and patients have been transferred to hospital by EEAST Ambulance service. Southill Road was closed in order to safely deal with the incident but we believe it has now been reopened."

Two people were taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

A spokesperson for EEAST Ambulance service said: "We sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer. Two people were taken to Bedford Hospital South Wing."

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "No-one was believed to be seriously injured in the collision."