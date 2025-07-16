Firefighters put out blaze after unwanted bed set alight in Bedford
A crew from Bedford attended a bonfire in Dale Close on Thursday (July 10) and swiftly put it out.
The crew were responding to reports of smoke in the Mount Drive area of Bedford at around 7.31pm.
When they arrived, firefighters discovered a bonfire in the garden of a property in Dale Close, where the occupants had dismantled and set fire to an unwanted bed.
Crews used a hose reel and stack drags to put out the fire.
The blaze was determined to be accidental.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.