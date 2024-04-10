Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is hosting an event for motorcyclists across the county this coming Saturday (April 13) at Bedford Fire Station from 11am – 3pm.

Road Traffic Collision Response Officer, David Ashpole said: “The event will be an opportunity to speak to like-minded individuals and find out more about the training that is on offer for motorcyclists from all backgrounds and experience levels, to keep bikers safe on our roads.”