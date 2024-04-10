Fire station event aims to keep Bedford bikers safe on the roads
A safety event aimed at motorbikers is being held at Bedford Fire Station
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is hosting an event for motorcyclists across the county this coming Saturday (April 13) at Bedford Fire Station from 11am – 3pm.
The event will cover fire bikes, police bikes, IAM Advanced riding and driving, mental health bikers, bike clubs and VR headsets.
Road Traffic Collision Response Officer, David Ashpole said: “The event will be an opportunity to speak to like-minded individuals and find out more about the training that is on offer for motorcyclists from all backgrounds and experience levels, to keep bikers safe on our roads.”