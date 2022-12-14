News you can trust since 1845
Fire service warning after children seen playing on ice in Bedfordshire

It comes on the back of tragedy in Solihull where three boys died

By Clare Turner
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 2:01pm

The fire service is urging children to stay away from the frozen lakes in Bedfordshire.

The call comes after children were seen playing on them last night (Tuesday).

And it comes on the back of the tragedy on Sunday (December 11) where three young boys died after falling into icy water in Solihull

Don't risk venturing on to frozen water
In a tweet from Beds Fire and Rescue last night, the service said: “We are aware of instances where children have been seen playing on frozen lakes in Bedfordshire this evening.

“Following the tragedy that occurred in Solihull on Sunday we would like to urge members of the public and children NOT to venture on to frozen water.”