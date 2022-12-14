Fire service warning after children seen playing on ice in Bedfordshire

The fire service is urging children to stay away from the frozen lakes in Bedfordshire.

The call comes after children were seen playing on them last night (Tuesday).

And it comes on the back of the tragedy on Sunday (December 11) where three young boys died after falling into icy water in Solihull

Don't risk venturing on to frozen water

In a tweet from Beds Fire and Rescue last night, the service said: “We are aware of instances where children have been seen playing on frozen lakes in Bedfordshire this evening.