Fire service to host training sessions in Bedford to reduce drownings
Two training sessions are being held this Thursday (July 25) to mark World Drowning Prevention Day.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will be running them on the embankment at the rear of Bedford College from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
They will cover cold water immersion and hypothermia and fire crews will show the correct methods to deploy a throwline, followed by an in-water demonstration/rescue. Attendees will then have the opportunity to throw a line at targets and firefighters in the water in a controlled environment.
