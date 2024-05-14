The drone in action

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has bought new drones to help in life-threatening incidents.

The DJI Mavic 3 Thermal Enterprise Drone will be stationed at Harrold.

It’s compact and portable and can operate a 40-minute flight time, per battery. The units are equipped with a 4K camera featuring a 56x zoom on a stabilised gimbal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...