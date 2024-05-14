Fire service introduce eye in the sky drone stationed at Harrold

By Clare Turner
Published 14th May 2024, 12:23 BST
The drone in actionThe drone in action
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has bought new drones to help in life-threatening incidents.

The DJI Mavic 3 Thermal Enterprise Drone will be stationed at Harrold.

It’s compact and portable and can operate a 40-minute flight time, per battery. The units are equipped with a 4K camera featuring a 56x zoom on a stabilised gimbal.

As well as helping the fire service – by live streaming fires with thermal imaging – the eyes in the sky can support the police in missing person searches too.

