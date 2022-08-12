Fire destroys huge area of land at Great Denham Golf Course

A fire has destroyed a huge plot of land at a disused golf course near Bedford.

The blaze which started last night, spread quickly due to the dry conditions, with huge plumes of smoke which could be seen for miles.

Residents across Great Denham were affected by smoke blowing across the area with the fire service receiving 22 calls about the incident.

The fire started just after 7pm last night. PIC: Daniel Cool

Witness Daniel Cool, said: “I saw a large burst amount of smoke start out and then 10 minutes later the first fire truck came.

"After 10 more minutes there were about seven fire trucks and one fire van. After that, I went to go check on it, you could see where the fire was, all the grass turned black. When I went there it was around half way between Biddenham and Great Denham.”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Last night at around 19.26pm, we were called to a fire on the golf course on Lindrick Close, Great Denham. We received 22 repeat calls to this incident.

"Two fire engines from Kempston, as well as one from Bedford and, a multi-role vehicle from Harrold and a water carrier attended the incident and used three hose reels, one high pressure lance and beaters to extinguish the fire that covered 1000m2 of golf course.”

A spokesman for Great Denham Parish Council, added: “Residents will be aware of the fire on the golf course land yesterday. Thanks to everyone who alerted the fire service and to Beds Fire and Rescue for their work in dealing with the fire as it spread.

“The dry conditions increase the risk of fires - please take extra care to prevent them, especially during this period of extreme heat.