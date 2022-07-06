Fire crews tackle blaze at Kempston Sainsbury's

The large shop lettering was damaged

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 12:18 pm

Fire crews not only had to contend with the awful tragedy at Redwood Grove in Bedford on Monday, but were also called to a fire at Sainsbury’s in Kempston.

The incident also happened in the morning and as closer crews tackled the three-storey block of 20 flats in Bedford, an appliance from Biggleswade attended the scene at the Saxon Centre.

The large shop lettering and aluminium cladding were fire damaged.

Crews checked the surrounding area for fire spread using a thermal imaging camera.

The incident was then handed back to Sainsbury's management team.

