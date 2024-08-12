Fire crews rescue two people following car crash on the A507 near Ampthill

The two-vehicle collision happened on Friday on the A507 Ampthill to Clophill road (Picture: Pixabay)

Two people had to be rescued from their cars following a collision on Friday morning (August 9).

The two-vehicle crash happened on the A507 Ampthill to Clophill road at 10am and three fire crews from Kempston, Toddington and Stopsley along with a special rescue unit from Kempston attended.

Firefighters rescued two casualties using specialist rescue equipment as the other two casualties were already out. Two people were treated for minor injuries.