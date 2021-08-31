Fire crews rescue man trapped in silo near Bedford

An aerial platform was used to free the casualty

By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:34 pm

Fire crews from Bedford have rescued a man who had fallen into a silo at Milton Ernest.

Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue's specialist rope rescue team from Dunstable were at the scene today (Tuesday), as well as the crew's drone - with an aerial platform from Bedford used to help free the casualty.

The Silo is empty and according to the fire service, injured man is now being treated by paramedics.

An aerial platform from Bedford is being used to help free the casualty