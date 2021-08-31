Fire crews rescue man trapped in silo near Bedford
An aerial platform was used to free the casualty
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:34 pm
Fire crews from Bedford have rescued a man who had fallen into a silo at Milton Ernest.
Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue's specialist rope rescue team from Dunstable were at the scene today (Tuesday), as well as the crew's drone - with an aerial platform from Bedford used to help free the casualty.
The Silo is empty and according to the fire service, injured man is now being treated by paramedics.