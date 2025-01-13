Fire crews rescue man in Bedford's Embankment after van gets stuck in floodwater

By Clare Turner
Published 13th Jan 2025, 17:29 BST
Two crews were called to rescue a male driver from a van in floodwater on The Embankment, Bedford, on Friday (January 10)Two crews were called to rescue a male driver from a van in floodwater on The Embankment, Bedford, on Friday (January 10)
Two crews were called to rescue a male driver from a van in floodwater on The Embankment, Bedford, on Friday (January 10)
A man had to be freed after he got trapped in floodwater on Friday (January 10).

At 11.40am, two crews from Bedford were called to rescue a male driver from a van in floodwater on The Embankment, Bedford.

Firefighters used wading poles and life vests to rescue him.

