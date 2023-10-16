Find 'lost recyclables' that end up in the wrong bin as Bedford council marks Recycle Week

Campaign identifies items that end up in rubbish bins instead of orange lidded bins

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People are being encouraged to find 'lost recyclables' as part of Recycle Week 2023 which started today (October 16).

Recycle Week, which has been going 20 years, and aims to promote recycling awareness across the country, is backed by Bedford Borough Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s campaign, themed ‘The Big Recycling Hunt’, shines a spotlight on items that frequently end up in the rubbish bin that should be going in the orange lidded bin.

Bedford Borough Council is encouraging residents to join The BIG Recycling Hunt

Included are Items such as empty aerosols, plastic cleaning product bottles, plastic toiletry bottles, plastic pots and tubs, and food tins. Residents are encouraged to find these 'lost recyclables' and ensure they are properly recycled, reducing environmental impact and waste.

Jim Weir, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Highways, and Transport, said: "Recycling plays a crucial role in improving our environment. As we participate in Recycle Week 2023 and The Big Recycling Hunt, I encourage all residents to join us. By recycling correctly, we can collectively make a positive difference. Let's work together to create a cleaner and greener Bedford borough."

To clear up any confusion, residents can visit the council website to check which items should go into each of their bins.

Top tips for recycling include:

Advertisement

Advertisement

> place all clean plastic bottles, tubs, and trays in the orange lidded bin, don’t forget shampoo and skincare plastic bottles

> metal food and drink cans, aerosols, and clean aluminium foil can all go in the orange lidded bin

> clean paper and cardboard should always be placed in the orange lidded bin;

> never put glass, food, textiles/clothing, black bags, or sanitary waste (such as nappies) in the orange lidded bin, as these items can stop an entire lorry load of recycling being accepted at the recycling facility

Advertisement

Advertisement

>· take glass bottles and jars, textiles, and shoes to the nearest mini-recycling site;

> compress, squash, stomp on, tear up, and minimise the size of recyclables to maximise space in the orange lidded bin

> encourage others to share their recycling tips and photos on social media using the hashtag #RecycleWeek.