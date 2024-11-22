Finance boss at Bedford Borough Council to step down due to work commitments

By Olga Norford
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 00:00 GMT
Cllr Graeme Coombes is set to step down from his role as Finance Portfolio Holder at Bedford Borough Council.

Cllr Coombes, Conservative Group Leader, has informed Bedford Mayor Tom Wootton of his wish to step aside from the job due to work commitments.

He said: “Local Government finance generally is in a difficult place right now, and I am more than ever convinced that the Finance Portfolio position should be a full-time role, in order to deal adequately with the pressures that come with the position.

"I have found it increasingly difficult of late, to manage the demands of my day job, with the time commitment required for the role of Finance

Cllr Graeme Coombes has stepped down from his role as Finance Portfolio Holder at Bedford Borough CouncilCllr Graeme Coombes has stepped down from his role as Finance Portfolio Holder at Bedford Borough Council
“It has been a privilege and honour to serve as Finance Portfolio Holder since Mayor Tom Wootton’s election in May 2023 and I would like to thank him for having given me the opportunity to serve the residents of Bedford in the finance role for the last 18 months. It is my intention to continue as Conservative Group Leader and I will support the mayor and the rest of the cabinet from that position.

Mayor Tom Wootton commented: “I would like to thank Graeme for his work with the borough finances since May 2023 and for negotiating through the 2024/25 Annual Budget. I fully understand the difficulty of trying to balance the time commitment for this important role with the demands of the day job. I also therefore understand Graeme’s reasons for stepping aside, though I know it can’t have been an easy decision for him. I look forward to continuing to work with Graeme in his role leading the Conservative Council Group.”

