Final line up announced for one-day music festival just outside Bedford

Innervisions has revealed the full line up for its first Lost In A Moment event in over six years in the UK.

Gerd Janson, Mano le Tough, Chloé Caillet, DJ Holographic, Jenny Cara and Nick Castle will be coming to Tofte Manor, in Sharnbrook, on July 9.

They’ll be joining a Âme b2b Dixon set, a UK debut for Jimi Jules x Trikk, Avalon Emerson, HAAi and Elkka who had already been previously announced.

Tofte Manor

The Lost In A Moment event – which runs from noon to midnight – was born in 2012 at El Monasterio in Barcelona.

And the choice of venue is no accident either as Innervisions encourage music lovers to walk the labyrinth on the day of the event.

Innervisions will donate £5 for every ticket sold to charities providing medical relief and support to marginalised groups, children and the artist community of Ukraine.