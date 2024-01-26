Film focusing on Emmaus Village near Bedford nominated for national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraising film – showcasing Cadent Foundation’s support of Emmaus Village Carlton – has been nominated in the Smiley Movement’s Charity Film Awards.

The charitable arm of gas distribution network Cadent commissioned a film featuring Christian, a formerly homeless resident at the community, who spoke about how Emmaus transformed his life.

He gives special mention to Rucksack Stomps which he has been organising every week since 2017. It helps vulnerable people on the streets of Bedford, Wellingborough and Northampton.

Christian being interviewed for Safe & Warm - Cadent Foundation’s Support for the Emmaus Community

Cadent and Emmaus are now hoping the film, produced by Acquismedia, caled Safe & Warm – Cadent Foundation’s Support for the Emmaus Community, is voted a winner by judges of the Charity Film Awards.

The awards are run by the Smiley Movement, an organisation which helps non-profit organisations and charities engage more effectively with the public.