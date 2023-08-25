News you can trust since 1845
Film and TV studio campus near Bedford given the go ahead despite wildlife concerns

Up to 3,800 jobs and £242m for the area could be created by the campus
By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 10:29 BST
An artist's impression of the studio campus. (c) CorkeWallis and V1An artist's impression of the studio campus. (c) CorkeWallis and V1
An artist's impression of the studio campus. (c) CorkeWallis and V1

Plans for a film and TV studio campus near Bedford have been given the go ahead, despite concerns over its impact on local wildlife.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Development management Committee yesterday approved the planning application for the complex on a former quarry.

Up to 3,800 jobs could be created if the film and TV studio campus is built in Central Bedfordshire benefiting the region by £242m a year. Plans include multiple sound stages, workshops and staff accommodation.

The proposed site, Quest Pit, was designated a County Wildlife Site in 2015 and is recognised for its assemblage of rare breeding birds.

Kathy Blackmore, from Bedfordshire Bird Club, said: “[This is] an inappropriate development for a county wildlife site. We believe that the proposals for replacing the biodiversity are far from assured.”

Co-founder of Home of Production Chris McDermott told the committee that the company had approached this development “differently” by investing ahead of planning approval to identify and access multiple land parcels.

“So we can deliver our ten per cent biodiversity commitment,” he said.

Jon Davies, the applicants’ ecologist, said: “We have now actually secured sufficient land to offset at least the first two phases of the proposed development.

“In addition to creating almost three times as much habitat that has been lost, our financial contributions to both Nature Space and Forest of Marston Vale will mean that there will be even more habitat creation for Great Crested Newts and woodland respectively as the result of our project.”

Councillor Victoria Harvey (Independent, Leighton Linslade West) asked about the time frame to create an environment for the displaced birds.

“How can you assure that we’re not going to have an overall decline and that the species will come back?” she asked.

Mr Davies said the techniques to develop the new habit are “widely used”.

“To create a reed bank habitat takes about two to four years, so within that time you’ll have an open water habit and you’ll have reed beds well established that the birds can then move into,” Mr Davies replied.

“It doesn’t take a significant amount of time to create these habitats.”

