Female passenger dies after wheelchair comes loose following near collision in Bedford's Manton Lane

Police are trying to piece together what happened

A female car passenger has died after her wheelchair came loose following a near collision in Bedford.

At around 3.20pm on Thursday (July 20), a grey Peugeot Expert was driving along Manton Lane towards Brickhill Drive, when it almost collided with an unidentified red vehicle, at the traffic-light-controlled junction, causing the Peugeot to brake harshly.

The red vehicle is believed to have carried on towards Clapham Road roundabout.

As a result, a passenger in the Peugeot was seriously injured after her wheelchair became loose and she died in hospital a few days later.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has sadly died.

“We are appealing for anyone with information, who was around at the time of the incident, or who has dashcam footage, to come forward as we work to piece together what happened.”

