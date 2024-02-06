Feasibility study to look into state-of-the-art leisure village in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A detailed feasibility study is looking into the business case for a state-of-the-art leisure village in the centre of Bedford.

Last November Bedford Today revealed how the plans were part of the council’s vision for Bedford

And in a statement from the Conservatives, they confirmed they are conducting full feasibility, design and technical studies to “ensure the project gets strong backing both locally from residents and in council” as plans are still in the early stages.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: “It has been a busy year for the council and for Bedford borough’s leisure centres with plenty of positive news for Bedford borough residents.

“On December 18, 2023, the council agreed to release £3.95 million to fund essential maintenance and health and safety works at our exiting leisure facilities to get them back in good order. At the start of February our leisure sites have moved over to our new operator, the charitable social enterprise Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL).

“While the health benefits of high-quality leisure and sports facilities are well known, it is important we set realistic and prudent expectations and communicate these goals to borough residents.

