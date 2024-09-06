Fears Milton Keynes is proposing a ‘massive urban expansion’ over the M1 into Bedfordshire

Expansion plans for Milton Keynes could cross over into Central Bedfordshire, a Cranfield councillor has said.

Milton Keynes City Council (MKCC) has published its first draft of MK City Plan 2050, a “preferred blueprint” for the city’s development until 2050 when Milton Keynes is expected to be “larger than Cardiff” with a population of around 400,000 people.

The Plan describes the homes, jobs and facilities needed to meet that growth.

Commenting on the plan, a Central Bedfordshire councillor said it came as “no surprise” that Milton Keynes is proposing a “massive urban expansion” over the M1 towards Cranfield.

Plans suggest Milton Keynes could expand into Bedfordshire. Photo: LDRS

But MK city council said it is “up to Central Bedfordshire Council to consider the need for growth within its area”.

Councillor Sue Clark (Conservative, Cranfield and Marston Moretaine) added: “This has long been an ambition of theirs.

“The plans are vague and it’s not clear exactly where MK might extend to.

“I am asking Central Beds for more information and also to robustly defend the interests of Central Beds residents.

“These plans will have an impact on the rural character of our area and have major traffic implications.

“It’s also not clear if MK intends to stop at the local authority boundary or if they have ambitions to build in Central Bedfordshire; which must be resisted,” she said.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked MKCC to comment on how its proposals will affect Central Bedfordshire.

It also questioned what role Central Bedfordshire Council will play in the decision-making process for the expansion.

A spokesperson for MKCC, said: “Our draft Plan has been published for consultation and we intend to reflect on any responses before undertaking a further public consultation next year.

“National planning policy requires us to engage with our neighbouring authorities in developing the plan and consider any potential implications for delivering new strategic infrastructure that would support the growth set out in the plan.

“It is recognised that some of the sites proposed for inclusion within the MK City Plan 2050 extend beyond our administrative boundary.

“It will be for Central Bedfordshire Council to consider the need for growth within its area through its own Local Plan,” they said.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesperson said: “We are reviewing the consultation documents on MKCC’s City Plan and will respond by the deadline in October.

“We will be considering any plans for growth on the edge of Central Bedfordshire carefully in terms of potential impacts on our residents and businesses.

“Any growth within Central Bedfordshire will be considered as part of our Local Plan process, and could not be allocated by MK.”

More information on MKCC’s plans can be found on the council website.