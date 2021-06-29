Fears historic Elstow near Bedford could be “split in two”

Villagers fear Elstow could be split in two under new boundary proposals.

As revealed by Bedford Today last month, the Local Government Boundary Commission is proposing new boundaries for some council wards in Bedford Borough Council.

And Elstow - famed as the home of global best-selling author John Bunyan - is one of them.

From left, villager Clive Arnold, Elstow Parish Council chairman Jon Miles, and parish councillor Alison Clooney

Under the proposals, the historic Elstow Abbey Church, Moot Hall and Bunyan’s Mead would be apart from the rest of the rural parish, and put in the Cauldwell ward.

Jon Miles, Elstow Parish Council chairman, said: “It is absolutely absurd for this to even be a consideration.

"Elstow Parish Council objects in the strongest possible way. Elstow’s character is unique, and it is simply shocking to see it being thought acceptable for the rural parish to be split in two."

You can have your say on the plans by July 5.

Other proposed changes include:

>Castle ward would now cover all of the Castle Road area