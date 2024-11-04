This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Wilson Peacock, Bedford)placeholder image
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Wilson Peacock, Bedford)

Fancy... this impressive house in Bedford's Queen's Park has TWO en suites

By Clare Turner
Published 4th Nov 2024, 17:20 BST
Two en suites? Now, that’s luxury living and it could all be yours if you snap up this house.

The impressive double-fronted semi-detached family home is in Hurst Grove and it's got a lot going for it.

Sure, it has all the original features we’d expect from a lovely period house, but it’s also been upgraded with new flooring, a new heating system and a refitted kitchen.

The house is on the market with Wilson Peacock, Bedford, with a guide price of £550,000 – you can view the full listing here

Interestingly, the family room downstairs has been converted into a bedroom, complete with en suite – but you could always change that if it doesn’t suit your needs.

Plus, there’s no excuse not to stay clean – there’s FOUR shower/bathrooms in this pad. Fancy indeed.

This lovely entrance hall boasts stained glass door and original tiles

1. Entrance hall

This lovely entrance hall boasts stained glass door and original tiles Photo: Wilson Peacock, Bedford

At the end of the house, this room also has a downstairs loo. Handy

2. Kitchen/breakfast room

At the end of the house, this room also has a downstairs loo. Handy Photo: Wilson Peacock, Bedford

This kitchen measures 16ft 11in by 12ft 7in

3. Kitchen/breakfast room

This kitchen measures 16ft 11in by 12ft 7in Photo: Wilson Peacock, Bedford

You access the kitchen via this dining room

4. Dining room

You access the kitchen via this dining room Photo: Wilson Peacock, Bedford

