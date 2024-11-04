Fancy... this impressive house in Bedford's Queen's Park has TWO en suites

The impressive double-fronted semi-detached family home is in Hurst Grove and it's got a lot going for it.
Sure, it has all the original features we’d expect from a lovely period house, but it’s also been upgraded with new flooring, a new heating system and a refitted kitchen.
The house is on the market with Wilson Peacock, Bedford, with a guide price of £550,000 – you can view the full listing here
Interestingly, the family room downstairs has been converted into a bedroom, complete with en suite – but you could always change that if it doesn’t suit your needs.
Plus, there’s no excuse not to stay clean – there’s FOUR shower/bathrooms in this pad. Fancy indeed.