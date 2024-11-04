Fancy... this impressive house in Bedford's Queen's Park has TWO en suites

The impressive double-fronted semi-detached family home is in Hurst Grove and it's got a lot going for it.

Sure, it has all the original features we’d expect from a lovely period house, but it’s also been upgraded with new flooring, a new heating system and a refitted kitchen.

The house is on the market with Wilson Peacock, Bedford, with a guide price of £550,000 – you can view the full listing here

Interestingly, the family room downstairs has been converted into a bedroom, complete with en suite – but you could always change that if it doesn’t suit your needs.

Plus, there’s no excuse not to stay clean – there’s FOUR shower/bathrooms in this pad. Fancy indeed.

Entrance hall This lovely entrance hall boasts stained glass door and original tiles

Kitchen/breakfast room At the end of the house, this room also has a downstairs loo. Handy

Kitchen/breakfast room This kitchen measures 16ft 11in by 12ft 7in