Fancy hosting a VE Day street party in Bedford? Here's how to apply

With this year marking the 80th anniversary on VE Day, the council is inviting residents to get involved.

VE Day 80

VE Day marks the end of the Second World War in Europe and honours the bravery and sacrifice of those who served.

Street parties on VE Day – which will nationally be celebrated on Bank Holiday Monday (May 5) – offer a chance to reflect, remember, and come together in the spirit of unity. Applications to host a VE Day street party must be submitted by Friday, April 18.

Why not host a street party in Bedford to celebrate VE Day 80 and The Big Lunch with your neighbours?

The Big Lunch

The Big Lunch – on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 – is a national celebration of community, encouraging neighbours to get together, share food, and build stronger connections. Whether you're in an urban street or a rural village, Bedford Borough Council is making it easier for everyone to join in by covering the administrative and legal costs for residential street closures. Applications must be submitted by Monday, May 12.

How to apply

To organise a street party for either VE Day or The Big Lunch, email [email protected] with the following details:

Event date (VE Day or Big Lunch)

Road name and time of the closure

An emergency contact for the day

Bedford mayor, Tom Wootton, said: “Both the 80th Anniversary of VE Day and The Big Lunch are brilliant opportunities for people across Bedford Borough to come together. These events help foster stronger connections, reflect on our shared history, and celebrate the communities we live in. I’m proud that the Council is supporting residents by waiving street party fees and making it easier to bring neighbours together.”

