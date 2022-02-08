Fancy going shopping with your dog - or cat? Bedford Wilko is welcoming pets for first time
They can browse all areas apart from the food aisles
You may say a shop is no place for a cat but Wilko thinks differently and is welcoming pets for the first time at its two Bedford stores.
The move - which, let's face it is probably more likely to attracts dog lovers - follows a paw-some pilot at two other re-tail (geddit?) locations.
The store at Interchange Retail Park as well as the High Street branch is now welcoming cats and dogs - on their leads if applicable - in all areas apart from the food aisles.
When Wilko announced the decision on its Facebook page, it got a mixed reaction from customers, with one saying: "Great news. I have to tolerate people's screaming snotty out of control kids touching everything, so they can put up with my dog now."
While another warned: "Don’t put anything on the bottom shelves then as they will get peed on. Why would you want to take a blooming dog shopping? There’s many places for dogs like parks coasts, woods etc that dogs can enjoy - shopping is not one of them. No I’m not happy with this."
Well, all we can say is, if you want to see your cat again, maybe leave the kitty at home.