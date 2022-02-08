Fancy going shopping with your dog - or cat? Bedford Wilko is welcoming pets for first time

You may say a shop is no place for a cat but Wilko thinks differently and is welcoming pets for the first time at its two Bedford stores.

The move - which, let's face it is probably more likely to attracts dog lovers - follows a paw-some pilot at two other re-tail (geddit?) locations.

The store at Interchange Retail Park as well as the High Street branch is now welcoming cats and dogs - on their leads if applicable - in all areas apart from the food aisles.

Shopping has clearly given him a new leash on life

When Wilko announced the decision on its Facebook page, it got a mixed reaction from customers, with one saying: "Great news. I have to tolerate people's screaming snotty out of control kids touching everything, so they can put up with my dog now."

While another warned: "Don’t put anything on the bottom shelves then as they will get peed on. Why would you want to take a blooming dog shopping? There’s many places for dogs like parks coasts, woods etc that dogs can enjoy - shopping is not one of them. No I’m not happy with this."