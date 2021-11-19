This hotel is just one of the many interesting business currently for sale in Bedford (Picture courtesy of Estate Office Investments Limited, London)

Fancy buying a hotel? Here's just some of the latest businesses for sale in Bedford

There's everything from sandwich shops and florists to garages and hairdressers

By Clare Turner
Friday, 19th November 2021, 4:15 pm

Ever fancied running your own hotel?

Well, you could be in luck as one has just gone on the market.

The boutique hotel in Shakespeare Road is a 3/4 star Edwardian property and is just one of the more interesting businesses currently available to buy in Bedford.

And if you're not interesting in being the next Basil Fawlty, fear not as there's a whole host of businesses to choose from.

There's a bespoke events hire company, a hairdressers - and there's even the old Times & Citizen offices in Mill Street.

1. Boutique hotel - offers in excess of 1,250,000

This boutique hotel in Shakespeare Road, Bedford, has 23 en suite guest bedrooms, an events room, bar, restaurant, garden and parking. It's the first time the on the Edwardian property has been n the market since 2012

2. Well-established garage - £850,000

This garage in Kempston is a retirement sale. It has a turnover of £726k and provides MOTs, servicing, diagnostics and repairs. The majority of business comes from referrals and repeat custom with a highly skilled and experienced team of technicians

3. Shop - offers in the region of £725,000

This shop in Bedford's High Street is open plan and has an enclosed rear yard, It also boasts a mixed use of investment with four 1-bedroom flats on the first and second floors

4. Cafe and sandwich shop - 225,000

Sandwich Express, in Mill Street, Bedford, has a turnover of 156,752 & gross profit of 109,304. It's closed Sunday and Monday and has 14 covers internally.

