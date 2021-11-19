Fancy buying a hotel? Here's just some of the latest businesses for sale in Bedford

Ever fancied running your own hotel?

Well, you could be in luck as one has just gone on the market.

The boutique hotel in Shakespeare Road is a 3/4 star Edwardian property and is just one of the more interesting businesses currently available to buy in Bedford.

And if you're not interesting in being the next Basil Fawlty, fear not as there's a whole host of businesses to choose from.

There's a bespoke events hire company, a hairdressers - and there's even the old Times & Citizen offices in Mill Street.

For more details on any of these businesses, visit rightmove.co.uk

1. Boutique hotel - offers in excess of 1,250,000 This boutique hotel in Shakespeare Road, Bedford, has 23 en suite guest bedrooms, an events room, bar, restaurant, garden and parking. It's the first time the on the Edwardian property has been n the market since 2012 Photo: Estate Office Investments Limited, London

2. Well-established garage - £850,000 This garage in Kempston is a retirement sale. It has a turnover of £726k and provides MOTs, servicing, diagnostics and repairs. The majority of business comes from referrals and repeat custom with a highly skilled and experienced team of technicians Photo: Knightsbridge Business Sales Limited, Bolton

3. Shop - offers in the region of £725,000 This shop in Bedford's High Street is open plan and has an enclosed rear yard, It also boasts a mixed use of investment with four 1-bedroom flats on the first and second floors Photo: Kirkby Diamond, Bedford

4. Cafe and sandwich shop - 225,000 Sandwich Express, in Mill Street, Bedford, has a turnover of 156,752 & gross profit of 109,304. It's closed Sunday and Monday and has 14 covers internally. Photo: Christie & Co, Winchester